Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff: Gbaja breaks silence

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says he knows nothing about the reports of lobbying to be appointed as Chief of Staff to the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila, who currently represents Surulere I Federal Constituency of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, was elected for the fifth time on February 25, 2023.

However, he was absent when his colleagues picked up their certificates of return at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, last week.

There were reports that he shunned the event because he was not interested in returning to the National Assembly.

But responding in a chat with journalists, the speaker said, “I don’t know anything about that chief of staff thing. All I heard was that I didn’t come here last week to pick up my certificate and for that reason, somebody conjectured that must be about something about Chief of Staff.

“I was in Lagos and I could not leave Lagos because I was campaigning for my party. That’s number one.

“Again, it’ll interest you to know that I was not here four years ago to pick up my certificate because I couldn’t make it. I don’t think it is anything significant. I’ll pick up my certificate today or tomorrow.”

Gbajabiamila is a strong ally of Tinubu.