Russian 16-year-old Andreeva reaches Wimbledon second week

Russian prodigy Mirra Andreeva, playing in her first senior grasscourt tournament at the age of 16, upset her compatriot and 22nd seed Anastasia Potapova 6-2 7-5 on Sunday to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Andreeva, who had to come through qualifying, was playing her sixth match of the tournament but looked fresh and composed on Court Three and produced some stunning strokes to down her seasoned 22-year-old opponent.

The teenager, ranked 102 in the world, caught the eye when she reached the third round at her first Grand Slam at the French Open last month and has now gone one better.

