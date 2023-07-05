Ruggedman loses father at 88

Veteran Nigerian rap artiste, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens popularly known as Ruggedman, is bereaved. In a chat with Daily Trust, the rapper-turned-actor stated that his father…

Veteran Nigerian rap artiste, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens popularly known as Ruggedman, is bereaved. In a chat with Daily Trust, the rapper-turned-actor stated that his father died on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Ruggedman, currently Chairman of media at the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), said that his father died at 88.

Speaking about his late father, the iconic rapper stated that he would miss his dad, most especially as he did not grow up with him as his late father was separated from his mother at an early age.

He said “Yes I lost my father yesterday. He was ill and before they could take him to the hospital he died. He was about 88 years old when he died. But we thank God for life.

My real friends are few, says DJ Cuppy

5000-hr pray-a-thon: How Nigerians are trivializing Guinness World Records

“When it comes to missing him, I have been missing him but I do not want to talk about his death so much. He was separated from my mother so I did not spend so much time with him. He has gone, and he has gone.”

Meanwhile, taking to his verified Instagram account, the rapper posted a picture of candlelight with the caption, “I don’t even know how I feel or what to feel. RIP Dad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruggedman (@ruggedybaba)

A graduate of political science from Lagos State University, Ọ̀jọ́. Ruggedman started exploring music in 1999. He produced his own songs and released two tracks in 1999, which were well-played on radio.

Ruggedman launched himself into the music industry in 1999, eventually becoming the most featured rapper in Nigeria at the time. His albums are all released on his personal label, Rugged Records. He has performed worldwide alongside international acts such as Sean Paul, Wyclef Jean, Akon, Maxi Priest, Kanye West, LL Cool J, T-Pain, and Nas.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...