My real friends are few, says DJ Cuppy

Disc jockey and singer, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has spoken about how few she realised her real friends are at the age…

Disc jockey and singer, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has spoken about how few she realised her real friends are at the age of 30.

DJ Cuppy clocked 30 years old on November 11, 2022.

Student ‘who forged UTME result’ finally admits scoring 249

The secret behind my success, UTME’s authentic highest scorer speaks

In a tweet Tuesday night, she said her real friends are so few that they can be counted with a finger

“At 30, I can probably count my real friends on one hand. Maybe even on one finger,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, DJ cuppy who is the daughter of popular billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, got engaged to her British boyfriend and boxer, Ryan Taylor, a few months ago.

As a DJ, she has played at a number of notable events such as MTV Africa Music Awards (South Africa), Tatler and Christie’s Art Ball (United Kingdom), and the Financial Times Business of Luxury Summit (Mexico).

In her singing career, she has made music with artistes such as Tekno, Rema, Fireboy DML, Teni, Sarkodie, Skuki and Zlatan.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...