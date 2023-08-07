Ukraine: Saudi Arabia, UN, 40 other countries hold peace talk in Jeddah

National Security Advisors of over 40 countries converged Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for consultations and exchange of opinions in order to build a common ground that will pave the way for peace in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, as tension between the two countries escalated.

The meeting was chaired by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Mosaad bin Mohammad Al-Aiban.

During the meeting Dr. Mosaad bin Mohammad Al-Aiban said the meeting was a continuation of the efforts by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, has been exerting in this regard since March 2022.

The participant countries agreed on the importance of continuing international consultations and exchanging opinions in order to build a common ground that will pave the way for peace.

They also emphasized the importance of benefiting from views and positive suggestions made during this meeting.

They also commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for calling and hosting the meeting.

The countries and organizations that participated in the meeting include Argentina, the Commonwealth of Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Comoros, Czech, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, and the European Commission.

Others are the European Council, the Finland, France, Germany, India, the Republic of Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Korea, Romania, Slovak Republic, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United Nations, and the United States of America.