Rotary will promote peace in Nigeria, build centre – Gov

The District Governor of Rotary International for District 9125, Rotn Dr Goddy Nnadi, has said the organization would do its best to promote peace in the country.

Dr Nnadi said this at the 14th District Conference by Rotary District 9125 and Rotaract District 9125 in Abuja on Friday.

Nnadi, who said they were in the process of building a peace centre in Nigeria described the initiative as very important.

He said land has already been acquired for the project in Plateau State, which would make it the second one in Africa.

He said so far, only Uganda has a peace centre on the continent.

Nnadi said when ready, the centre would carry out training that would engender peace in the country and across the world.

“You know the Rotary has a peace arm. Peace and conflict resolution is a major focus of rotary events. We are going to develop a peace centre where people would be trained. We would train people to make sure we avoid conflicts. Make sure we maintain peace in our neighbourhoods, communities and country,” he said.

The DG also said despite the Rotary Foundation not meeting its $1million target, it made progress in the areas of membership and projects that improved the lives of the people, saying, $570, 000 was raised by the Foundation.

While noting that the conference was to review their efforts in the past one year as well as introduce new resolutions that would help them to improve in the next year, he said maternal and girl child hygiene and health as well as diversity would be an area of focus for the new administration of the district.

Speaking, the President of Rotary International, Rtn Jennifer Jones, said they would honour the past and embrace the future by increasing their impact, expanding their reach, enhancing participants’ engagement as well as increasing their ability to adapt.