Council wants more women digitally educated

The President of the National Council of Women Societies, Hajiya Adamu Lau, has called on Nigerian women to be digitally educated.

She emphasized that as the world is gradually revolving around technology, women must be carried along for the betterment of their lives and that of their families at large.

She made this call at a ceremony to mark her one-year in office with the theme, “The Digitization of Nigerian Women in the 21st Century.”

According to her, “the world is now operating in the digital space; everything from business, education and health is now being done with technology, and the field is being male-dominated. It’s important that women begin to harness these digital skills so that there can be an improvement in the lives of women economically, medically, and so much more.”

She said with the help of the liaison offices in states, the NCWS was going to make sure that women in rural areas are sensitized on the importance and benefits of digital education and technology for themselves and their families.

Speaking, the special assistant to the FCT Minister on health, Dr. Ejike Orji, commended efforts of the NCWS to make sure that women of all social strata were carried on board the projects of the council.

“We want the women to learn, as when you train a woman, you have liberated a country; issues like maternal mortality will drop, and women will be able to make informed decisions for themselves and support their spouses to enhance their families,” he added.