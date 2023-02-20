Rotary donates mobility aids to palsy centre

The Lagos District 9110 of the Rotary Club has donated mobility aid equipment to Benola, a cerebral palsy initiative. Rotary said the mobility aid project…

The Lagos District 9110 of the Rotary Club has donated mobility aid equipment to Benola, a cerebral palsy initiative.

Rotary said the mobility aid project was made possible through its partner in the United State of America (USA), disclosing that the items donated comprised wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, specialty walkers and orthotics.

Benola is the third organisation to receive the equipment from the club after the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Speaking at the handing over of the equipment, the President of District 9110, Rotarian Joseph Akhigbe, said the motive of the club was to help in doing things that would help bring about positive changes in the quality of lives of those that had mobility problems.

On his part, the founder of Benola Palsy Initiative, Air Vice Marshal Femi Gbadebo (Rtd), appreciated Rotary for the donation.

He said, “The number of people who need assistive devices is overwhelming. A lot of people out there are living with disabilities, and people with cerebral palsy number about 80,000. So, whatever help we can get will go a long way towards making their lives easier.

“Some of these people cannot come out of the house, some cannot move within the house. These mobility aids help because as these children get older, their parents also get older. So, lifting them or carrying them within the house becomes a big problem.”