Robbers raid Bayelsa community with PoS, kill teenager

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers numbering about six have shot dead a teenager and robbed several homes at Azikoro town in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The deceased, identified as Miss Elo Lucky, 20 years, was said to have been shot by the robbers for screaming while the armed men robbed her family.

Residents told Daily Trust that some gunmen stormed raided the community in the early hours of Tuesday and broke into houses, robbing the residents of their phones.

The assailants, who reportedly came with Point of Sale (PoS) machines, were said to have forcefully withdrawn money from their victims’ bank accounts through Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

Residents said that the deceased teenager was preparing to sit for the Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to them, the robbers raided about six other homes in the area unrestricted, robbing victims of their cash, and threatening to kill anyone who refused to give their card pin for instant withdrawal through PoS.

Police spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the robbery, said the operatives of the command were already investigating the incident to apprehend the hoodlums.