Robbers invade Ogun market, kill trader 

Suspected armed robbers have invaded the popular phones and accessories market, otherwise known as Computer Village in Abeokuta, Ogun State and murdered a trader.

The gun-wielding hoodlums numbering about eight invaded the market located at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, in broad daylight, on Wednesday, to carry out the operation.

Witnesses said they fired gunshots, causing traders and customers to scamper to safety.

However, some of the witnesses also suspected that the gunmen might be members of a cult group on the tail of their rival.

Abeokuta metropolis had witnessed resurgence of cult killings with a record of about five murder cases in the last one month.

It was gathered that some of the young traders at the computer village later repelled the attacks and arrested one.

The police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday morning confirmed the incident, saying the police “successfully repelled armed robbery gang.”

Oyeyemi told newsmen that “the armed robbery gang stormed the market at about 5:30 p.m, started shooting sporadically and carted away expensive phones.”

He disclosed that a distress call was made to the police at Ibara division and the DPO of the station, CSP Abayomi Adeniji, immediately mobilised his anti-robbery and surveillance teams in collaboration with men of the Amotekun corps to the scene.

According to him, on sighting the policemen, the robbers engaged them in a gun battle, “but due to the superior fire power of the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels.”

He identified Adeniji Sakiru, 32 years old, as a suspect arrested during the attack.

Oyeyemi also confirmed that “Unfortunately, one Dayo Bankole, a trader in the market, who was shot by the robbers gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at the General Hospital Ijaye Abeokuta.”

He told newsmen that one double-barrelled local gun and “assorted criminal charms” were recovered from the arrested suspect.

Oyeyemi said the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba had directed the transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

He said Mba, now AIG, also ordered that the remaining members of the gang be hunted and brought to justice.

He appealed to hospitals to inform the police if anybody with gunshot injury is seen.