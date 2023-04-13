Hushpuppi’s accomplice, Woodberry, pleads guilty to fraud, forfeits $8m

Olalekan Jacob Ponle, a known accomplice and ally of Nigerian internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas fondly known as Hushpuppi, has pleaded guilty to fraud charges levelled…

Popularly known as Mr Woodberry, he agreed to forfeit $8 million in proceeds of the fraudulent scheme known as business email compromise (BEC).

It was gathered that part of his plea bargain includes the forfeiture of his luxury cars, watches and expensive fashion accessories — four Rolex watches, one Patek Philippe watch, three Audemars Piguet watches, three gold and diamond-studded earrings, and six gold neck chains — to the US government.

While the luxury cars Woodbery would forfeit includes, Rolls Royce Cullinan with vehicle no J9153, Lamborghini Urus (N4973) and Mercedes-Benz G-class (G68816). He was also asked to waive his rights to the luxury cars, and designer watches he had stashed in Dubai.

Woodbery’s plea declaration was submitted at the United States District Court of the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division on April 6. He pleaded guilty to count one of the indictments, according to Peoples Gazette.

In his plea agreement, he is required to pay back the sum of $8 million he fraudulently received from the seven companies that he scammed.

“Defendant understands that by pleading guilty, he will subject to forfeiture to the United States all right, title, and interest that he has in any property constituting or derived from proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of the offence,” stated the document containing Mr Ponle’s signed plea declaration.

Woodberry like his ally, Hushpuppi, prior to his arrest, was known to flaunt their lavish lifestyle on social media especially the microblogging site, Instagram.