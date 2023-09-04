Road construction: Tinubu’s govt to use concrete instead of bitumen

The federal government has said it will reconsider making use of concrete pavement for the construction of major roads in the country, particularly the recently…

The federal government has said it will reconsider making use of concrete pavement for the construction of major roads in the country, particularly the recently awarded Akure/Ikere road in Ondo and Ekiti states.

Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works stated this at the weekend in Akure, during a courtesy visit to Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the acting governor of Ondo State as part of his tour of the major roads in the Southwest states.

Mr Umahi said the use of cement for road construction had been tested in some states, stressing that it is also more cost-effective than bitumen with a longer life span of 50 years.

He, however, explained that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was ready to embark on meaningful projects in the country, noting that the importation of bitumen is putting more pressure on the naira.

While speaking, Mr Aiyedatiwa said most of the federal roads in the state were either deteriorated or poorly maintained, while many suffered severe degradation.

