Daily Trust loses staff

Mamman Adamu, an advert staff of Media Trust Group, publishers of Daily Trust, Aminiya, and owners of Trust TV and Trust Radio, is dead.
A diabetic patient, Adamu died on Saturday at 53 after a short illness.
He was buried in Gwagwalada, Abuja according to Islamic rites on Sunday.
He joined the company as an advert auxiliary staff nine years ago.
Acting Head of Advert Department, Jemima Martins, said the late Adamu was very aggressive in meeting his targets.
“He was a team player and contributed immensely to the Business Directorate of the company. He will be missed by all.”
The deceased’s colleague, Nuruddeen Lawal said, “Late Adamu was a friendly, nice and patient colleague. He was also honest, straightforward and hardworking staff who had been committed to his job.’’
He is survived by a wife and four children.