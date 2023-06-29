RMD, Kunle Afolayan, other Nigerians join Oscars’ Academy

Veteran Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo; iconic filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan as well as other six trailblazers in the Nigerian film industry have joined the Oscars Academy.…

Veteran Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo; iconic filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan as well as other six trailblazers in the Nigerian film industry have joined the Oscars Academy.

In a post on its website on Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) stated that the members who joined the class of 2023, make them voting Oscar members.

On its website, the academy wrote in part, “The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended invitations to 398 distinguished artists and executives to join the organization in 2023. Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

Full list of Nigerians who have joined Oscars Academy:

RMD — actor category

Kunle Afolayan — writer category

Shola Dada — writer category

CJ “Fiery” Obasi — Director category

Jade Osiberu — producer category

