Reason I chose my white Oscars dress – Tems

Once again, Grammy award-winning songstress, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems, made history over the weekend as she became an Oscars award nominee courtesy of her collaborative efforts with Rihanna on the Black Panther ‘Wakanda For Ever’ soundtrack, Lift Me Up.

While her feat was the talk of the town, her attire at the award ceremony was also a subject of discussion.

Tems was dressed in a custom white sculptural gown by Ukrainian brand, Lever Couture’s AW22, Leleka Couture collection. The gown which features a large headpiece drew backlash for obstructing the view of fellow audience members at the event.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazzar, Tems in a pre-Oscars interview gave behind-the-scenes details on the controversial gown saying, “Two years ago, I would’ve said no to this dress. But it is my first Oscars — I am going to go all out. I really wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says ‘Yes, yes, I am here!”