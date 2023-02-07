Rivers SDP raises alarm over plan to arrest its leaders

The governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by Peoples Democratic…

The governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in collaboration with the police to arrest some of its key leaders in the State.

Senator Abe, who raised the alarm at the inauguration of SDP governorship campaign council in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the alleged plot was aimed at intimidating members of the party to stampede them out of the forthcoming governorship election in the State.

Senator Abe called on SDP members in the State not to be afraid and intimidated by the alleged plot and urged them to mobilize across the 23 local government areas of the State for both presidential and governorship election.

He said no amount of threat or intimidation will stop SDP from mobilizing its members for the forthcoming general election in the State.

“I have received very credible report that names of the leaders and members SDP across the State have been compiled and fictitious petitions have been completed by PDP in collaboration with some security agencies to arrest the leaders of SDP in the State. The plot is to intimidate our members from coming out to moblise the people for the election,” he said.

Reacting to the allegation, however, spokesman of PDP campaign council in Rivers State, Hon. Ogbonnna Nwuke described Abe’s comments as uncharitable and diversionary.