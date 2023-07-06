Rivers PDP faults EU report on Wike

Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned the European Union report on a former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. The…

The European Union in its report accused the former governor of stopping other political parties in the state from carrying out their campaign.

The party in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday by the former spokesman of the PDP campaign council, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, expressed surprise that the EU could indict the former governor without verifying its findings.

“The EU report, to our surprise, has accused the former governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, of preventing members of the opposition from going about their campaigns in Rivers State. We are miffed by the fact that a reputable body such as the EU would descend so low to a point where heresy is implored to taint the image of others.

“We admit there were a few skirmishes in some Rivers communities in the build-up to the 2023 election. There is no way a government that placed a strong and effective security architecture on the ground could be blamed for frustrating the opposition’s campaign bid.

“It is wrong for anyone or group of persons under whatever guise to infer that the opposition in the state was deliberately prevented from campaigning,” Nwuke pointed out in the statement.

