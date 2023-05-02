Risk managers to unveil charter, changes name

The Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN) is set to inaugurate its status as chartered with its new name being the Chartered Risk Management Institute…

The Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN) is set to inaugurate its status as chartered with its new name being the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI).

The CRMI was established by Act No. 39, 2022 of the Parliament and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2022 to promote sound risk management practices in line with global best practices across all the private and public sectors.

The Registrar, CRMI, Victor Olannye, in a statement noted that the forthcoming inauguration ceremony themed “Risk Management Driving Organisational Agility” will be held on 11th of May 2023 in Lagos.

He said: “The essence of risk management driving organisational agility lies in the ability of organisations to respond to rapidly changing business environments while minimizing the potential negative impact of risks.

“In today’s business world, organisations face a plethora of risks ranging from financial risks, operational risks, reputational risks, cyber risks, and many more. The ability to identify, assess, and mitigate these risks is critical for organizations to achieve agility, resilience, and sustainable growth,” noted Olannye.