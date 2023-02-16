Rihana’s family portrait headlines cover of British Vogue

British Vogue has used Rihana’s family portrait as the cover of the magazine’s latest edition. Rihanna who is expecting her second child with her lover…

It should be recalled that the megastar revealed to the world her baby bump during her performance at the recently held Super Bowl Halftime show.

The March 2023 British Vogue cover was lensed by superstar duo Inez & Vinoodh and shows the family walking on a beach. In the photos, Rihanna wears a black halter-style gown with high slits and a shimmering neckline and a chunky bangle. She’s barefoot and has her hair styled in a voluminous way. For his part, A$AP holds their son while wearing an all-leather look and a diamond necklace.

After the singer’s second pregnancy was made public during the Super Bowl, her fans are no doubt enthusiastic to see more of her motherhood outfits and Rihanna told Vogue that she actually found pregnancy dressing to be much easier than the post-baby phase.

“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she said. “But dressing in postpartum, what the f—k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital – it was nothing but sweats and hoodies.”

The Grammy winner had also added that she didn’t “know what to put on” because her clothes were “too small or too big,” and she had to “wait it out, otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not gonna use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

The Fenty owner had also described how she loves dressing her nine months baby in mature clothes, rather than baby clothes.

She said; “I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes.”

“I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know.”