Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, to perform at NBA All-Star Game

The Nigerian music industry has continued to persist in making a big name for itself as prominent artistes in the country are set to perform at the NBA all-star game in Utah.

It was earlier revealed that the 2021 Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer, Burna Boy; 2023 Grammy award-winning singer and producer, Tems, and singer Rema, will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an afro beats-themed performance.

The NBA announced the pregame and halftime performers for the 2023 NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City, which included Nigerian singers, alongside American artiste Post Malone. Another entertainer expected at the NBA All-Star game is Vin Diesel, star of the upcoming “Fast X” movie, who will welcome fans to the evening.

Burna Boy gained prominence in the U.S. after he bagged the grammy award in 2021. Tems gained recognition after she was featured in Drake’s album and American rapper, Future’s “Wait for you” track, while Rema gained a massive breakthrough with his hit song “Calm down”. Rema later featured American artiste, Selena Gomez, on the remix of the song.

The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. (MT) tip on Sunday, February 19. The NBA said it will honour LeBron James for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader after the performance.