Revisit Land Use Act, Tinubu urged

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Ogun State branch, has asked the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to revisit and seek an amendment to…

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Ogun State branch, has asked the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to revisit and seek an amendment to the Land Use Act, when he assumes office.

The State Chairman, ESV Bola Orekoya, made the call in Abeokuta, during the celebration of this year’s Valuation Day with the theme “Valuation: Key to decision making for asset and resource optimisation.”

Orekoya said the need to amend the act, considering its effects on land acquisition, “is long overdue.”

He said conferring land ownership on the governor of a state has always deprived owners of land by inheritance or purchase of their due benefit and compensation.

Orekoya said the Land Use Decree 6 of 1978 now an Act is long overdue for an amendment.

“For instance, acquisition of land is something that you just come and take land of people without giving them sufficient notice and without paying the right compensation. That particular decree confers land ownership or management on the governor of a state, meaning that the governor owns every land in a state,” he said.

In his remarks, ESV Sali Shobanke said “Land is a requirement for all aspects of life and since all development takes place on land, land must be taken seriously.”

“I will like the incoming administration to look at how to pass an enabling and formidable policies that galvanise our economy.”