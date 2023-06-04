Return missing bullet proof jeeps within 5 days, Zamfara Gov tells Matawalle

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has given his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, an ultimatum of five days to return vehicles allegedly taken away by officials…

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has given his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, an ultimatum of five days to return vehicles allegedly taken away by officials of his administration.

The governor gave the ultimatum in a statement which Sulaiman Bala Idris, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.

He gave the details of the alleged missing vehicles, while vowing to recover looted funds and properties of the government.

“Our government is determined in fulfilling the campaign promises made to the good people of Zamfara State which involves the swift recovery of looted public funds and properties.”

“We have the facts and records available that expose Matawalle’s impropriety. Where is the lie? A contract was awarded by the former Governor, for the purchase of vehicles to be distributed to dignitaries and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) at the cost of N1,149,800,000.00. The contract for the purchase of the vehicles was awarded to Hafkhad Properties and Facilities Management Nig. LTD.

“The money was meant for the purchase of a Toyota Lexus VIP Bullet Proof 2021 Model; Toyota Land Cruiser VIP Bullet Proof 2021 Model; Toyota Prado V6 2021 Model; Toyota Prado V4 2021 Model; Peugeot 2021 Model; Toyota Hilux 2021 Model; Toyota Land Cruiser Bullet Proof 2021; and Toyota Lexus 2021 Model.

“We have communicated officially to former Governor Bello Matawalle and his Deputy to return all the missing vehicles within five working days.”

Ibrahim Dosara, spokesman of Matawalle, could not be reached for comments as his line was switched off.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had said it was probing Matawalle for an alleged N70 billion probe, but the former governor had fired back saying Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the commission, demanded a $2 million bribe from him.

