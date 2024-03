The recent resurgence of mass abduction as witnessed in Borno and Kaduna is quite worrisome. I wish to call on the security forces to intensify…

The recent resurgence of mass abduction as witnessed in Borno and Kaduna is quite worrisome.

I wish to call on the security forces to intensify efforts to stem the tide of this ugly trend before things get out of hand. Nigeria must remain secured for all of us.

Mshelia Ambursa wrote from Maiduguri