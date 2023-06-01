Respect court judgment on dismissed cadets, parents urge military authorities

Parents of the nine ‘unlawfully’ dismissed cadets of the 67 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) have called on the Minister of Defence…

Parents of the nine ‘unlawfully’ dismissed cadets of the 67 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) have called on the Minister of Defence and the service chiefs to respect the court judgement reinstating their wards back to the academy.

Recall that a Federal High Court, Kaduna in a May 18 judgement ordered the academy to pay the cadets all their entitlements since their dismissal in 2019.

At a press conference yesterday in Kaduna, parents of the cadets led by Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Daura, the Maradin Daura in Katsina State, said weeks after the court judgment, the NDA had refused to implement the court ruling.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Defence and the service chiefs to investigate the matter with a view to ascertaining his facts saying, “We have everything at hand to show that our children are innocent.”

“I had earlier written a petition to the minister of defence and all the service chiefs, but unfortunately, we do not know who frustrated the investigation in NDA. That is why I am appealing to the authorities concerned to re-investigate and find out the truth behind the dismissal of our children.”

He noted that a National Assembly (NASS) committee earlier constituted on the matter had asked the NDA to reinstate the children but there was no response.

When contacted, the NDA Public Relations Officer, Major Victor Olukoya, cut off the call put across to him by our correspondent after mentioning the purpose of the call.

He did not respond to several calls later placed to his phone.

