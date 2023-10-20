Residents flee as bandits kidnap many in fresh Niger attack

Humanitarian crisis in Niger State has continued to worsen following the renewed attacks on farming communities in Rafi, Mashegu, Wushishi and part of the Shiroro…

Humanitarian crisis in Niger State has continued to worsen following the renewed attacks on farming communities in Rafi, Mashegu, Wushishi and part of the Shiroro LGAs of the state.

Communities along Zungeru-Tegina road in Rafi LGA as well as Wushishi and Mashegu LGAs told our correspondent that bandits have been attacking and kidnapping residents since Thursday.

The latest attacks took place around 5pm on Wednesday when several communities between Yakila and Garun-Gabas on Zungeru-Tegina road in Rafi LGA were raided and dozens kidnapped.

Our correspondent was told that dozens of people were kidnapped at Sayyadi, Kachi and adjoining villages in Rafi, Mashegu and Wushishi LGAs between penultimate Friday and Wednesday.

Industries battle for survival as dollar hits N1,155

Kwara: gunmen break into lawmaker’s residence, abduct wife, children

Daily Trust gathered that many residents had fled the affected areas where shops and houses were burgled.

They ransacked Maidawa and Tabbani in Mashegu LG, rustling cows, and keeping citizens as hostages, forcing the citizens kept as hostages to cross to Tabbani village, using canoes when they came back to Rafi LGA.

Efforts to get the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun were not successful as he could not be reached on the phone at the time of filing this report.

But when contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to Niger State Governor, Bologi Ibrahim said the state government had not relented in its effort to secure the lives and property of the citizens of the state, especially the communities being attacked by bandits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...