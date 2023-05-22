Resident doctors suspend strike, resume work today

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Sunday suspended its five-day warning strike. Its president, Orji Emeka Innocent, told Daily Trust last night that work…

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Sunday suspended its five-day warning strike.

Its president, Orji Emeka Innocent, told Daily Trust last night that work would resume 8am today.

The association had embarked on the strike last Wednesday following the inability of the federal government to meet its demands.

The NARD president said: “Progress made will be reviewed on 2nd June 2023 during the association’s general meeting where next line of action will be decided.”

The association had, on April 29, given the government a two-week ultimatum failure for which it would proceed on strike.

Some of the association’s demands include an immediate increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), to the tune of 200% of the current gross salary of doctors.

It also demanded the immediate withdrawal and jettisoning of the ill-conceived bill by Honorable Ganiyu Johnson on the “enslavement of young doctors in Nigeria”.

The NARD also demanded immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) in line with the agreements reached at the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Health.

While calling for immediate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals, the association called for immediate infrastructural development in the various hospitals without further delay.

It also called for immediate implementation of CONMESS, domestication of MRTA, and review of hazard allowance by all the state governments as well as private tertiary health institutions where any form of residency training is done, among others.