News

Kebbi gov-elect to traditional rulers: Support my govt for development

  Kebbi State governor-elect, Dr Nasir Idris, has appealed to traditional rulers in the state to shun politics and support his administration for development. Idris…

Dr Nasiru Idris
    By Ismail Adebayo

 

Kebbi State governor-elect, Dr Nasir Idris, has appealed to traditional rulers in the state to shun politics and support his administration for development.

Idris while addressing district heads of Aliero, Danwarai and others who paid him a Sallah homage at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi said his call became necessary because of their critical role in the development of the state.

He said his that his administration would do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure more commitment toward supporting the traditional rulers in the state.

Earlier, the District Head of Sabiyal, Alhaji Umar Dodo, said they were in the Government House to pay a Sallah homage to the governor-elect.

