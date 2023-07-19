Reps want passengers’ BP, blood sugar checked at airports

The House of Representatives Tuesday urged the Ministries of Aviation and Health and other relevant agencies to provide desks to check the blood pressure and…

The House of Representatives Tuesday urged the Ministries of Aviation and Health and other relevant agencies to provide desks to check the blood pressure and blood sugar of passengers at airports.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Kalejaiye Adeboye Paul who stressed the need to prioritize the health of passengers travelling long hours.

He said, “By establishing free high blood pressure and sugar levels check desks at all airports, we can promote early detection and preventive care for conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

“Regular monitoring of these vital health parameters will enable travelers to seek medical intervention and prevent potential complications”.

He said air travel could be physically demanding and stressful for many passengers.

The House adopted the motion and urged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to put adequate medical facilities at airports to forestall sudden death from high blood pressure and diabetes, among others.

