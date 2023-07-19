Anambra community protests death of youth in police custody

Members of the Aguleri community, Anambra East of Anambra State have protested against the death of a youth of the community, Mr Chidubem Ezenwa, in…

Members of the Aguleri community, Anambra East of Anambra State have protested against the death of a youth of the community, Mr Chidubem Ezenwa, in the police station.

It was learnt that the youth was taken into custody alongside three others three weeks ago after he and his friends were accused of violence in a hotel in the community.

He was however said to have died in custody after being tortured by police operatives who arrested him.

The father of the deceased, Mr Sunday Ezenwa, who spoke to journalists during the protest, said his son came back from his base in Asaba, Delta State, to check on his friend who was involved in an accident when the police arrested him.

“After they were told of the death of his friend, he and his other friends went to a hotel to wait, while the body of their friend was being taken to the mortuary.

“In the process, one of them while reminiscing on the death of their friend broke a bottle. They later paid for the bottle when the hotel management protested, but the president general of the community, Ifeanyi Iloakasia, called in the police and got them arrested, and in the process, while in police detention, he died.

“Up till now, we have not been told anything about our son, and police have not released his body to us, if assuming he is dead already. We cannot accept that our son is dead. They should release his body to us if he is dead,” he said.

But Iloakasia who spoke with journalists, said he only called in members of the Anambra Vigilante Services (AVG) when the boys started breaking bottles in the hotel and chasing people around.

“I was not the one that called in the police, but the DPO told us that the boy and his friend have been on their wanted list for cultism,” he stated.

The state police command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the victim was killed by a fellow suspect.

He said the victim was arrested for armed robbery and the person who murdered him also was arrested for armed robbery.

