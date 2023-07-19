Reps urge NCDC, agric ministry, others to halt anthrax spread

The House of Representatives Tuesday urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in implementing effective surveillance, vaccination and awareness…

The House of Representatives Tuesday urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in implementing effective surveillance, vaccination and awareness campaigns to contain the outbreak of anthrax.

It also called for adequate resources and support for affected communities.

It also urged the National Centre for Disease Control to put in place measures that would stop the further spread of the disease.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Adamu Tanko (PDP, Niger).

Presenting the motion, he said the laboratory test conducted on the collected samples by the National Veterinary Research Institute had confirmed the first reported case at a livestock farm located at Gayin village along the Abuja Expressway, Suleija, Niger State.

He said there was already a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development concerning the presence of anthrax in Nigeria.

He said: “Similar cases of the diseases were confirmed in Northern Ghana, Burkina Faso and Togo with symptoms, including sudden death and blood oozing from natural body openings (nose, ear, mouth, and anal region) and spread through affected livestock, bush meat, and contaminated environments.

“Anthrax may affect humans in direct contact with affected animals and contaminated products with potential inhalation through spores or wounds”

According to him, there is an urgent need for proactive measures to prevent the spread of anthrax in Nigeria and protect the health and livelihood of citizens by placing public health precautions in place such as strict surveillance and monitoring of livestock farms as well as proper disposal of infected animals and contaminated materials.

The House adopted the motion and mandate its Committees on Agricultural Production and Services | and Legislative Compliance (when constituted) to monitor compliance.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...