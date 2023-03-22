Reps to investigate train mishaps

The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated its Committee on Transport and other relevant committees to investigate the incessant train mishaps leading to the loss of…

The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated its Committee on Transport and other relevant committees to investigate the incessant train mishaps leading to the loss of lives and property in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom) who recalled that series of train accidents had claimed lives and property in Nigeria.

He said, “In January 2023, a train accident was reported in the Kubwa axis of Abuja which claimed the life of Selimota Suleiman, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority. On Thursday, March 9, 2023, a moving train rammed into a BRT bus in Lagos State, claiming about six lives, leaving many others injured.

“On March 28, 2022, an Abuja – Kaduna train was attacked, and many Nigerians lost their lives; while others were either injured or abducted.

“A Warri – Itakpe train derailed in Kogi forest, leaving not less than 300 passengers stranded barely a month after about 20 passengers were abducted from a train station in Igueben, Edo State”.

He said despite the unfortunate trends, which were due to the carelessness of some individuals, no one had ever been held to account.

He added: “These unfortunate incidents are occurring very often because not much seems to be done to forestall the occurrence”.

The House, therefore, mandated the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau to investigate the causes of the various train incidents.