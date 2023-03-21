U.S.: Violent voter intimidation marred Nigeria’s guber poll

The government of the United States on Tuesday said the gubernatorial and state assembly elections in Nigeria on March 18 were marred by violent voter intimidation and suppression.

The U.S. diplomatic mission in Nigeria which disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said its members observed the elections in Lagos and elsewhere and witnessed some of these incidents first-hand.

“The United States is deeply troubled by the disturbing acts of violent voter intimidation and suppression that took place during those polls in Lagos, Kano, and other states.

“The use of ethnically charged rhetoric before, during, and after the gubernatorial election in Lagos was particularly concerning,” it said.

The U.S., therefore, called on the Nigerian authorities to hold accountable and bring to justice any individuals found to have ordered or carried out efforts to intimidate voters and suppress voting during the election process.

“The United States likewise will consider all available actions, including additional visa restrictions, on individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Nigeria,” it added.

It also renewed its call for any challenges to election results to go through established legal processes, which must not be interfered with.