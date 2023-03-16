Reps speakership: APC urged to endorse Wase

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to zone the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives to the North Central and endorse the…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to zone the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives to the North Central and endorse the incumbent deputy speaker, Idris Wase, for the position.

A former member of the House of Representatives from Kogi State, Honourable Dr Tom Zakari, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said Wase, who represents Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State, having been in the House of Representatives for 16 years, has the experience, knowledge and capacity required to lead the lower legislative chamber.

Zakari stated: “In terms of qualification and experience, Honourable Wase, a ranking legislator, is the right man for the speakership of the House of Representatives. Before he became deputy speaker of the House, he had served as Deputy Majority Leader and Lead of the North Central caucus in the House. He had also chaired the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character and served in many other sensitive committees of the House.”

According to Zakari, “Wase knows the workings of the legislature and it is certain that he is going to bring his wealth of experience to bear if elected speaker of the House.

“Apart from that, Honourable Wase is a patriotic citizen who will help to unite the country, if given the opportunity to be speaker of a big legislative chamber like the House of Representatives.”