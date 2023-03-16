Elections: Police redeploy 5 CPs in Kano in 1 week

The police authorities have posted and redeployed five Commissioners of Police (CPs) in Kano State within one week after cancelling previous posting signals, Daily Trust…

The police authorities have posted and redeployed five Commissioners of Police (CPs) in Kano State within one week after cancelling previous posting signals, Daily Trust reports.

The development followed the charged atmosphere in the state ahead of the March 18, governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had at various times accused the police of partisanship in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the Inspector General Police (IGP), Usman Baba, in a posting announced on February 21, deployed CP Muhammad Yakubu in Kano to take over from CP Mamman Dauda who was redeployed to Plateau State.

Yakubu’s posting was followed by that of CP Balarabe Sule who is said to be a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje. However, his posting was cancelled on March 8, following protests over the officer’s alleged partisanship.

CP Faleye Olaleye was then reportedly posted to the state but the posting was withdrawn and replaced with the posting of CP Ahmed Kontagora to lead the command during the elections.

Daily Trust gathered that a fresh signal was released on Tuesday cancelling the posting of Kontagora and replacing him with CP Usaini Gumel.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of North West election duties, Hafiz Inuwa, has explained the recent postings of CPs to Kano State for the elections amid controversies the postings have generated.

Speaking to journalists in Kano on Wednesday, DIG Inuwa said the postings were not peculiar to the state.

Inuwa, who was in Kano to brief officers and men of the command on the preparations for the elections, said the postings were “being made because we want to show clearly that the police are apolitical; we want to surprise everyone.”

He explained that the several postings were also done to prove that “nobody can determine which way the Nigerian police will go. What is in the mind of the Inspector General of Police is the peace and tranquility of this country and the successful conduct of free, fair and credible elections. That is what informed the recent postings across the nation.”

He disclosed that he was also meeting with leaders of political parties in the state to charge them to speak to their supporters, as well as religious leaders, not to foment trouble with their words or actions, as the police would deal decisively with anyone found to be doing anything to jeopardise peace and tranquility in the state before, during and after the elections.

He further said, “We are ready to deal ruthlessly with anybody who tries to foment trouble, especially here in Kano, and wherever in the country. We have clear mandates, the president and the IG have spoken in clear terms…Anybody who tries to come out with a view to cause havoc, to disenfranchise the law-abiding citizens, whatever happens to them, they know it will be grave.”