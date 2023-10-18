✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Reps seek release of remaining 30 FUG abducted female students

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and other heads of security agencies…

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and other heads of security agencies to secure the release of the remaining 30 female students of Federal University Gusau (FUG) abducted by bandits.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Kabiru Ahmed at the Plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said, the remaining 30 female students were still with their captives after three weeks and two days after their abduction.

He noted that the targeted abduction of students in the past and the recent ones has affected students’ enrolment and retention in Zamfara and other parts of the North West.

Contributing, Bappa Aliyu Misau lamented that a similar incident happened in Chibok years back and the students are yet to be released. 

The motion was adopted after a voice vote put by Speaker Abbas Tajuddeen.

It was referred to the committees on Defence, Army and Police.

 

