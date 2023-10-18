Reps seek release of remaining 30 FUG abducted female students

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and other heads of security agencies…

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and other heads of security agencies to secure the release of the remaining 30 female students of Federal University Gusau (FUG) abducted by bandits.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Kabiru Ahmed at the Plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said, the remaining 30 female students were still with their captives after three weeks and two days after their abduction.

He noted that the targeted abduction of students in the past and the recent ones has affected students’ enrolment and retention in Zamfara and other parts of the North West.

FACT CHECK: Is It Really True That Kano Coronation Hall is Being Renovated for Emir Sanusi’s Return?

Reps ask NSA to tackle insecurity on Nigeria-Cameroon borders

Contributing, Bappa Aliyu Misau lamented that a similar incident happened in Chibok years back and the students are yet to be released.

The motion was adopted after a voice vote put by Speaker Abbas Tajuddeen.

It was referred to the committees on Defence, Army and Police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...