Reps ask NSA to tackle insecurity on Nigeria-Cameroon borders

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and other heads of security agencies to review the security situation along the Nigerian-Cameroonian border areas in Benue State.

It also urged them to implement urgent and proactive steps to curb further deterioration of the peace and security in the region.

The House also urged the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Customs Services to establish an international border post and necessary infrastructures to enhance commerce and trade between the countries.

The House equally encouraged the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works to take over and develop the road network from Ugbema to Jato Aka in Benue to Kashimbila and the international highway to the Cameroon border, so as to open the region for massive investment and trade for the benefit of the Nigerian economy and security of the region.

These resolutions followed the adoption of an urgent motion of public importance moved by Rep Terseer Ugbor representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State.

Ugbor lamented the deteriorating security situation on the Nigeria-Cameroon border in Benue which he said had led to the loss of many lives and destruction of property following spillover of security issues from neighbouring communities in Cameroon.

“Over the past few days, 16 persons have been killed along the Ugbema- Jato Aka Road due to the internal crisis between neighbouring communities. To make matters worse, the Cameroonian Anglophone crisis between the Cameroonian military and the Separatist Ambazonian fighters spilled over and created a refugee crisis at the Nigerian-Cameroon border in Kwande Local Government.

“Many of these refugees have obtained the Nigerian Identity Number (NIN) ID Card thereby making them now Nigerians without formal proclamation; they now seek voting rights to be allowed to vote and be voted for.”

Ugbor said the discovery of Gold, Lithium and other precious minerals in Kwande Local Government had compounded the problem over time.

He said the influx of local and foreign illegal miners infiltrating the region had caused daily security unrest, environmental pollution and possible food crisis as most able-bodied young men and women had abandoned their farmlands for mining sites.

The House while adopting the motion directed the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons to look into the Cameroonian refugee situation and the IDPs with a view to either resettling them permanently within Nigeria or relocating them to their communities.

