Reps seek 3-year validity for UTME results

The House of Representatives has urged the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board to rethink and allow its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) results to be valid for at least three years.

This followed the adoption of the motion by Akintunde Rotimi, a lawmaker, at plenary on Tuesday.

In his motion, the lawmaker expressed concern that UTME results are only valid for one year.

He if candidates cannot secure admission into any tertiary institution of their choice in the academic year that an exam was taken, “the result no matter how good, becomes useless.”

He said despite the incessant strikes embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities

(ASUU), JAMB still administers its examination without recourse to the effects of the industrial action on the academic calendar.

He lamented the backlog of candidates waiting for admission into tertiary institutions and its attendant pressure on the education system and parents.

The lawmaker said the development has put parents in “double jeopardy” as they are forced to enroll their wards yearly for the examination, which he said ought to be conducted at least twice annually.

The House, while adopting the motion, urged the Federal Minister of Education to put mechanisms in place to ensure that the resolutions were executed.

