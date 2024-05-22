Reps query contractors over non-completion of NDDC project

The House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has queried the contractors handling the skill acquisition centre at Iwuo Achang, Ibeno Local…

The House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has queried the contractors handling the skill acquisition centre at Iwuo Achang, Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Eugene Dibiagwu, issued the query at the investigative hearing held by the Committee on the abandoned Skill Acquisition Centers Contracts awarded by the Commission.

He lamented that the project was yet to be completed by the contractors despite collecting 85 percent of the contract sum.

He said, “As a contractor that has been paid up to 85 percent, you were supposed to have completed that project; you know the reason why you have not; we will not allow the project to die that way.

“We understand the situation we found ourselves in the country economically regarding the cost of materials.

“We will engage the ministry of Niger Delta so that they will know whether to consider further valuation for your request for additional money.”

According to him, part of the fence built by the contractors had collapsed, saying the committee would unravel whether the fallen fence was their fault or a natural cause.

He charged the contractor to complete the project, adding that the committee would not entertain any excuse until the project was completed.