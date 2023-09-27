Reps probe alleged extortion of travelers by police

The House of Representatives yesterday constituted an ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged forceful collection of N500,000 by police officers from travelers along the Owerri-Onitsha Road…

The House of Representatives yesterday constituted an ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged forceful collection of N500,000 by police officers from travelers along the Owerri-Onitsha Road using a Point-of-Sale (PoS) machine.

It also urged the Inspector-General of Police to identify, discipline and call to order, all police officers involved in perpetuating the “inhuman and degrading treatments” on road travelers in the South East to desist from such unprofessional conduct and carry out their duties professionally.

The House equally urged the Chief of Army Staff to call on the military personnel manning roadblocks in the zone to carry out their duties professionally and stop the incessant harassment of law-abiding citizens.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on need to end incessant dehumanisation and harassment of road travelers by security agents in South East moved by Matthew Nwogu (LP, Imo) who expressed worries that “weapons given to the security agents to protect lives and property are now being used by some unscrupulous security agents to harass and dehumanize law-abiding travellers within the Southeast/South Geopolitical zone.”

Ideato Reps Seat: Outrage As Tribunal Sacks Ugochinyere Over Pre-election Matter

Forex crisis, transparent rules are my immediate priorities – Cardoso

He told the House that on July 8, some “unscrupulous police officers waylaid and detained some travelers” along the Owerri-Onitsha Road and forcefully collected N500, 000 from them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...