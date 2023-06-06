Reps hold valedictory session Wednesday

The 9th House of Representatives will hold a valedictory session on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of the 10th House billed for June 13. Clerk…

The 9th House of Representatives will hold a valedictory session on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of the 10th House billed for June 13.

Clerk to the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said during the session, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila is expected to deliver his valedictory speech while principal officers of the House will present goodwill messages.

The event will also feature contributions and goodwill messages by members, former presiding officers of the House, former Clerks to the National Assembly.

He said during the session, members of the 9th House would be presented their certificates of membership by the Speaker of the House.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...