Edo 2024: Group urges parties to jettison zoning

A group under the aegis of People’s Defender Advocate/Civil Society Practitioner has urged political parties to jettison zoning as they work to nominate candidates ahead of the 2024 governorship poll in Edo State.

The group said the clamour for power shift or zoning in their primaries or the main election would spell doom for the state.

The convener of the group, Bishop Osadolor Anthony Ochei, said this yesterday in Benin while addressing journalists on the forthcoming 2024 governorship election.

He said the recent development where the three senatorial districts of South, Central and North, are laying claims to the governorship seat and even issuing threats in the buildup to the 2024 governorship party primaries and the main election gives cause for concern and it is unhealthy for the state.

He said, “The governorship candidate must not be a diaspora governor who has not contributed to the development of EdoSstate in the past,” he said.

“He must pass the litmus test of educational qualifications, contributed to the development of his hometown; versed in leadership experience; have verifiable pedigree of performances in the private or public sectors and must not have criminal records”

He added that the person must be a pan-Edo personality, who knows the state and had contributed and evenly spread the needed development to the three zones, as well as local governments of the state.

