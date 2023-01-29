Repair work begins on derailed Abuja-Kaduna rail

Engineers are working round the clock to repair the damage caused by the Abuja-bound train from Kaduna which derailed before the Kubwa Railway Station on…

City & Crime reports that the incident led to the suspension of the Abuja-Kaduna train services pending completion of the repair.

Some of the engineers who spoke to our reporter said while work on the rail platform and some of the affected cargo went on smoothly, lifting the locomotive was difficult because the crane deployed developed a mechanical fault.

One of the engineers said, “As of now we can’t do anything until the crane is fixed or they bring another one.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director (MD) of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, visited the site on Saturday but declined to speak to the press.