‘Youth should prioritise skills than degrees’

Nigerian youths have been charged to focus on skills acquisition to make them employable and self-employed.

A panelist, Suwaiba Shehu Ibrahim, said this at a roundtable discussion organised by Sights and Sounds on the Renewed Hope manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

She said youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and creating business incubation hubs and skills acquisition centers for Nigerian teeming youth were keys in igniting a social change and spur economic development in Nigeria.

She said part of the renewed hope agenda was the provision for youth empowerment and entrepreneurship and encouraging commercial banks to make the process of obtaining loans/capital easy while giving priority to the youth who have young minds with right and marketable ideas.

Ibrahim said, “There is no way we are going forward if our youth don’t have skills to make them employable or to make them self-employed. Skills are the way to go; it is not about the paper qualification.