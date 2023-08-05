Remi Tinubu names Auditorium After Abacha’s widow

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has renamed the main auditorium of Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development after Dr Maryam Abacha, Wife of former military…

The hall, formerly known as African Peace Mission Hall, was unveiled by the First Lady and renamed after Abacha in recognition of her strong advocacy for peace across the African continent.

In her keynote address, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said the occasion was a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts in strengthening connections and solidifying the progress in achieving unity and lasting relationship among women.

She described Maryam Abacha as a woman of remarkable character and unyielding dedication to the advancement of entire Africa continents.

“Her advocacy led to the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs with a woman appointed as cabinet minister, this was replicated in various states and expands the visibility of Nigerian women.

“Recently during the renaming of this centre, I emphasised for women to bridge gaps, exhibit exemplary conducts and focus beyond our differences as the unity among us as women more important. This event is significant in as it forms a major steps toward establishing a lasting legacy of peace within our nation.

“In our journey toward harmony and prosperity, it is essential we recognise and pay tribute to those individuals who played pivotal roles in advancing peace and stability”.

The First Lady’s submission resonated in the thought of other speakers, including the Director General of the centre, Mrs Asabe Bashire and the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Monilola Udoh.

They both celebrated the emerging power of women in the cause of national reconstruction.

In her remarks, Dr Maryam Abacha prayed for the country and the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima to be successful.

She acknowledged that most of the women in power are well educated and advised them to seize the opportunity to impact the nation.

She was optimistic that the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu would perform better.

She also advised that all women should be encouraged to become useful and relevant for national development.

“I want to plead with you all that no woman should be left behind in responsibilities. I am glad that I am party to the establishment of this centre and I thank the First Lady and the center for finding me worthy to put my name in the edifice like this”.

“I will get some of our interviews and activities together in documents for history and to encourage you to become better than us because during our time, most of us were not graduates. We tried our best and left the rest but now we have those who are well educated and enlightened who will take Nigerians to the best of places for women.”

Recall that on July 18, the first lady had renamed the National Centre for Women Development after one of the nation’s matriarchs, Late Mrs Maryam Babangida.

The occasion became another chapter in the growing narrative of peace and solidarity among women.

