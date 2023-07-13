Subsidy removal: NANS demands reduction in school fees

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for a reduction in school fees across tertiary institutions in the country to cushion the effects…

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for a reduction in school fees across tertiary institutions in the country to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on students.

Its Coordinator, North Central Zone, Shedrack Anzaku, said this in Abuja on Thursday while speaking with newsmen at the official declaration of Deniran Rioborue as an aspirant for NANS National President.

Anzaku said, “What the association expects is school fees reduction and not increment because the rate of dropout is increasing.

“We frown against all forms of school fees increment at a time like this when there is numerous hardship across the country.

“We find it hard to understand the increment because in spite of the removal of subsidy, diesel is what schools use mostly and the price of diesel has reduced so we expect a reduction in all ramifications,” he said.

Anzaku recalled that when he was speaking with the President, Students Union Government, Bida Polytechnic, last week, students in that school had not resumed due to a hike in school fees.

He added that in spite of the fact that the rector reduced the school fees by N10,000, students were yet to resume.

He said that this led the leadership of the student body to write to the National Universities Commission (NUC), to prevail on tertiary institutions to reduce school fees.

He, however, commended the Federal Government for initiating the student loan policy to ease the education burden on students.

”We also kick against hike in school fees on account of the student loan Act because the Act is meant to assist students to get a proper education.

”We have written to NUC to call on schools to reduce school fees else we will protest in large numbers.

“We are going on a campus tour to talk to Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts to reduce school fees,” he added.

Earlier, Deniran Rioborue declared his seven-point manifesto titled: “Renewed NANS23”, saying that his aspiration was to begin a new progressive chapter to uphold the core values upon which NANS was founded. (NAN)

