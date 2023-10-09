Rema: I never thought a Nigerian artiste could make Top 5 in America – Davido

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, has commended co-artiste, Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema, for his incursion into the American music scene.…

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ remix featuring Selena Gomez recently made chart history by being the first Nigerian song to stay a year on U.S. Billboard.

In a recent interview on The Kris Fade Show, Davido claimed that he never imagined any Nigerian artiste would even be on the chart in the first place.

However, he was stunned at how Rema remained at the top 5 for his song in the past 8 months.

“Years ago, I never thought a Nigerian artist would have a Top 5 record in America. Rema has had Top 5 records in America for the past eight months, non-shaken.

“He is a top artist… I remember coming to Dubai years ago and I saw some people vibing to one of my tracks. I was so happy to see that…,” Davido said.

Rema gained initial recognition with the release of “Dumebi” in 2019.

He was signed to Jonzing World, a record label owned by Nigerian singer, D’Prince and affiliates to Mavin Records.

