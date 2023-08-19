Reintroduction of FCTA’s ‘park & pay’ policy

Residents of Abuja have reacted following the reintroduction of the park and pay policy in the city by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). The policy, which requires drivers to pay for parking vehicles in designated areas, is expected to be test-run by September.

Muyiwa Oguntola, businessman

Double taxation is nothing really impressive to me because we are already forced to buy fuel at international prices while we earn N30,000 minimum wage. Now park and pay; which is another form of taxation, is being introduced. I feel it’s not the right thing to do. The timing is very wrong. I think, yes, for you to park decently, maybe for an hour or two, N100, N200, is not bad, but not now. So, I will say the timing is very wrong. The FCTA should have a rethink on this.

Emeka Chukwudi, trader

The last time the policy was in place, taxi drivers usually engaged in fisticuffs with those enforcing the policy. Then, I could be ticketed over three times in a day when I parked my car to get something at supermarkets. I was happy when it was cancelled. I hope they stop the implementation, because there are other challenges we car owners face. Fuel price is now three times. We are forced to pay money for different reasons and the government wants to snuff life out of us again.

Hadiza Muhammed, hair stylist

I see nothing wrong with this as long as FCTA will provide security for the vehicles. It is a great development. To make it effective, the government should improve the public transport infrastructure to make it enticing to commuters. This will go a long way in reducing private car use and ultimately reduce congestion.

Comfort Iliya, student

If this is correct, it is a legitimate means of generating revenue. This is being done in other climes. It is hoped that the revenue generated therefrom will be used in road maintenance and drainage. The policy would put a stop to illegal parking of vehicles on roads. When the policy starts, those who park their cars illegally will have a rethink and change the way they park. This will allow cars to be in the safe hands of security agencies thereby making the car owners not to worry about the theft of their cars.

Blessing Paul, self employed

Nigerians are experiencing economic downturns and shouldn’t be disturbed with this. However, they should sensitise people on the policy so that they will not fall victim. Places they want car owners like myself to park should be marked. The major thing they should be doing now is how to curtail the excesses of reckless taxi drivers in the FCT.

Ezra Ukanwa, journalist

The policy, although a good initiative and widely practiced even in the US, has come to Nigeria at a very wrong time. Nigerians are currently going through untold suffering. Many are yet to adapt to the current sordid economic reality occasioned by the abrupt petrol subsidy removal and poor forex management. Indeed, the policy would make parking more convenient for citizens and reduce traffic congestion, but the FCTA must step it down for now and ensure that proper infrastructure is in place to drive transparency. This policy shouldn’t be another avenue for specific individuals to pillage our common wealth. It should be heavily publicised to bring Nigerians to speed, particularly those in the suburbs, to avoid: “I was not aware.”

Jamiu Akande, taxi driver

In Abuja, garages are not much; there are just a few places cars can be parked sometimes. I earn a living from driving. So, if I want to pick or drop passengers, I must park. If we are not allowed to park for free at some designated places, what do they expect us to do? This will definitely affect my job as a driver. The government should do something about it. The reintroduction of the policy won’t favour me. Let me add that since taxi drivers pay for tickets daily to operate, they should be exempted from the policy.

