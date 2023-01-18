✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Referees to explain VAR decisions to stadium, TV audiences

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford scores a second goal, but it is disallowed for handball after a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on December 31, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
Referees will explain VAR decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences in a 12-month trial starting at next month’s FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco, soccer’s law-making body said on Wednesday.

IFAB said in a statement after a meeting at London’s Wembley Stadium that it discussed clarifications relating to the laws of the game, including the guidelines on ‘deliberate play’ in offside situations.

English Football Association (FA) chief executive Mark Bullingham, who chaired the meeting, told reporters conversations between the referee and the VAR official would remain private.

Referees would however have a microphone to explain the outcome.

 

