Referees to explain VAR decisions to stadium, TV audiences

Referees will explain VAR decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences in a 12-month trial starting at next month’s FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco, soccer’s law-making body said on Wednesday.

IFAB said in a statement after a meeting at London’s Wembley Stadium that it discussed clarifications relating to the laws of the game, including the guidelines on ‘deliberate play’ in offside situations.

English Football Association (FA) chief executive Mark Bullingham, who chaired the meeting, told reporters conversations between the referee and the VAR official would remain private.

Referees would however have a microphone to explain the outcome.