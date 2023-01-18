Fuel scarcity bites harder amidst fare hike in Lagos

There is no sign of respite yet in Lagos over the biting fuel scarcity as motorists yesterday decried the long queues in few filling stations…

This is just as the situation has resulted in hike in transportation fares in parts of Lagos amidst lamentation from Lagos residents.

Checks by Daily Trust indicated that intra-city transportation has risen by more than 50 per cent with commercial motorists blaming the hike on fuel scarcity.

They said they had to resort to black marketers and independent marketers to source fuel at the cost of N260 per litre.

Our correspondent who monitored the situation in parts of Lagos yesterday reported that many major filling stations in Lagos metropolis, especially the Ikeja axis were not dispensing. Only a few stations were dispensing with long queues of motorists scrambling to fill their cars.

It was also learnt that many drivers had to abandon their cars at homes after running out of fuel; the situation which eased vehicular movement in some parts of Lagos while there was gridlock in few filling stations dispensing.

The stations dispensing at Grammar School, Berger were NNPCL station and Bovas along Ogunnusi/Isheri road.

Also, Mobil filling station at Agidingbi-Ikeja started selling around 12 p.m. yesterday with queues extending to Fela Shrine from Ashabi Cole Crescent/CIPM Avenue road.

Our correspondent however observed that some independent filling stations are selling at N260 and N270 per litre along Oba Akran, Awolowo road.

While the scarcity has persisted, many residents of Lagos are suffering from a hike in transportation fares across the state. For example, Berger to CMS costs as much as N1000 as against N500, N600 it was being charged before.