Recruitment: NDLEA releases lists of successful candidates

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released the final list of successful candidates for the 2023 recruitment exercise for Narcotic Officer and Narcotic Assistant cadres.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that the underlisted successful candidates were to report for Narcotic Officers Basic (Cadet) training at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos Plateau State, while the Narcotic Agent/Assistant (Trainees) will report for their training at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) College of Peace and Disaster Management, KM 4 Babbar-Ruga Batsari Road, Katsina State.

“All successful candidates are to report for training at their respective designated centres according to their groupings and on dates assigned to their groups.

“Successful candidates who fail to report by 6pm on Wednesday 2nd August 2023 for Superintendent (Supt) Cadre and Friday 18th August 2023 for Narcotic Assistant (NA and NASS) Cadre will be disqualified.

“Female candidates who are pregnant would not be allowed to join the training. Candidates are to note that Drug Integrity Test and pregnancy test (for female candidates) would be conducted at various times during the training.

“Consequently, candidates who test positive would be immediately withdrawn from training,” Babafemi said.

He urged applicants to check the agency’s portal for groupings and other details.

